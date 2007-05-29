Overnight Ratings: CBS Takes Top on Holiday Monday

On the traditionally slow Memorial Day Monday, CBS took the night with a 2.7 rating/6 share in the key 18-40 demo thanks to a good performance from favorite Two and a Half Men. The Charlie Sheen sitcom pulled a 3.4/9 in the 9 p.m. half-hour.

Tied for second place were ABC and NBC with both networks showing a 2.1/6 for Monday night. ABC's strongest show was Wife Swap with a 2.5/7 in the second part of the 8 p.m hour, while NBC pulled viewers in with the Miss Universe Pageant with a 2.8/8 in the final half-hour when viewers tuned in to see Miss Japan beat out Miss Brazil for the title.

Fox was in fourth place for the night with a 1.3/4 thanks to a dismal performance by the much-hyped On The Lot. The two-hour installment pulled a 1.4/4 for its first half hour, slipping to a 1.2/3 in its last half-hour.In fifth place was the CW with a 0.7/2.