Overnight Ratings: CBS Takes Sunday

CBS tied Sunday night in the ratings race in the 18-49 demographic with 1.7 rating/5 share thanks to a good showing by Cold Case. Cold Case pulled a 1.7/5 in the 9 p.m. hour and increasing to a 2.1/5 in the second half-hour.

Fox, who shared first place, dipped back into the archives for Bad Boys 2. The film, at it's highest point, pulled a 2.4/6 in the final half-hour at 9:30 p.m.Coming up very close behind the two front-runners was the third place ABC with a 1.6/5 in the demo for the night. ABC's most solid show was Extreme Makeover: Home Edition with a 2.4/7 in the 8:30 p.m. hour. The networks rating dropped sharply later, with Brothers and Sisters coming in with a 1.2/3 in the 10 p.m. hour. Once again, NBC was in fourth place with a 1.2/4 and the CW was in fifth with a 0.4/1