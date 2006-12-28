Overnight Ratings: CBS Scores on Repeat-Heavy Thursday

With a primetime schedule fat with reruns (the only original shows on all night on any network were an episode of King of Queens on CBS and Primetime on ABC), CBS got top billing.

Following King of Queens at 8, the Eye network broadcast reruns of Two and a Half Men, Criminal Minds and CSI: NY (tying with Primetime for the highest-rated show of the night with a 3.0 rating in the key 18-49 demo). Overall, CBS scored a 2.8.

ABC was No. 2 with a 2.2. Before Primetime, it ran a two-hour block of George Lopez reruns.

Fox was in third place with a 2.1 for two hours of Bones repeats.

At No. 4, NBC earned a 1.2 for a triple shot of Friday Night Lights reruns.

And continuing with the "block" pattern, The CW got a 0.6 for two hours of One Tree Hill repeats.