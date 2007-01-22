Overnight Ratings: CBS Keeps the Lead

CBS will keep that 18-49 demo lead a little longer after Sunday night's NFL playoff classic between the Colts and Bears.



The network averaged a 14.9 rating/32 share on the night in the demo, better than all the other networks put together--and then some. The game began with a 17.2 rating/41 share, but dropped to a 14.8/32 at 8-8:30 as competition from shows like ABC's Extreme Makeover: Home Edition kicked in and the game looked briefly like it would be a blow-out, with New England ahead 21 to 3 at one point and 21 to 6 at the end of the first half.



But it built back up to a 16.7 by the end, when the Colts had come galloping back. CBS says that, in terms of household ratings, it was the biggest audience for any show of the season and the highest rated AFC conference championship in a decade.



ABC was a distant second on the night in the 18-49 demo with a 4.7/10, but that was still far ahead of everybody else, thanks from a 6.6/13 for Desperate Housewives.



NBC averaged a 2.6/6 for third place in the demo, followed by Fox with a 2.3/5 (Fox essentially conceded the night with an all-repeat lineup), and The CW at a .9/2, led by Seventh Heaven at a 1/2.

