Overnight Ratings: Bush Gets Idol Boost

American Idol and President George W. Bush made a good pair on Fox Tuesday night. According to Nielsen overnight numbers, Fox's coverage of the speech won in the key 18-49 demo (4.3 rating/11 share) in the 9-10 slot, following Idol's 12.6/32.

Fox's coverage did drop sharply in the second half-hour, going from a 4.7 to a 3.9, while the other networks remained fairly steady.

NBC was in second place during the speech, with a 2.6/6 in the time slot. It retained its lead during after-speech coverage in the 10-10:30 slot, with a 2.4/6 to ABC's 1.7/5 and CBS' 1.5/4.

ABC and CBS were neck-and-neck during the speech, with ABC getting a 2.1/5 and CBS a 2.0/5.

Fox won overall for the night with a 6.5/17; CBS was second with a 2.3/6 (boosted by NCIS, which scored a 3.3/8 in the 8-9 slot, second to Idol); NBC was third with a 2.2/6; and ABC fourth with a 1.7/4.

The CW, which did not run the speech, scored a 1.4/4 for Gilmore Girls and Veronica Mars.