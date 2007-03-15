Overnight Ratings: Bones Is Solid, Idol Rocks, Til Death Lives

Fox won the Wednesday night primetime race on the strength of Bones, which won its 8-9 time slot with a 3.4 rating/10 share in the key 18-49 demo, American Idol, which notched the highest half-hour of the night with a 9.9/26 in the 9-9:30 slot, and Til Death, which benefited from the Idol lead-in, winning 9:30-10 with a 5.7/15.

Overall, the network scored a 5.6/16.

ABC was No. 2 with a 3.2/9 for its comedy lineup and Lost, which was the network's high-scorer at a 5.2/14.

CBS was third with a 2.6/7 for Jericho and reruns of Criminal Minds and CSI: NY.

In fourth place, NBC earned a 2.1/6 for Dateline, Crossing Jordan and a Medium rerun.

The CW notched a 2.0/6 for America's Top Model (2.4/7) and Pussycat Dolls (1.6/4).