Overnight Ratings: American Idol on Fox Takes the Spotlight

With American Idol in their line-up on Wednesday night, Fox won the Nielsen ratings by a landslide--and then there was everybody else.

Fox took the night in the key 18-49 demo with an 8.1 rating/20 share in thanks to an episode (11.8/27) of Idol that assembled some of the best--and worst--performances from the various try-outs across the country.



Fox also won the 8-9 hour with Bones (4.4/12).



CBS edged out ABC for second place in the ratings with a 4.3/10, led by a 5.1/12 for the second half of a two-part Criminal Minds episode--airing opposite Idol--that began Sunday night immediately following the Super Bowl.



That Super Bowl lead-in appeared to have done the trick. That 5.1/12 was was its best-ever delivery in the demo against Idol, up an impressive 55% from its last first-run episode opposite the Fox jugernaut.



ABC was a tenth of a rating point behind with a 4.2/10 led by Lost at 10 p.m. The show scored a 6.5/16 and it was the second-highest rated show of the night behind Idol.



The CW was fifth with a 1.7/4, thanks to a 2.1/5 for Beauty & the Geek at 8-9.

