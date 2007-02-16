Overnight Ratings: ABC's Grey's Anatomy Wins

ABC milked the ongoing will-Meredith Grey-pull-through? storyline on Grey's Anatomy Thursday night to win the night.

ABC averaged a 6.4 rating/16 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Ugly Betty (4.5/12) was second to CBS' Survivor at 8 p.m., and ABC's Men in Trees was third at 10 p.m. with a 4.1/11, even with

the week before

.

CBS was second on the night with a 5.7/14 thanks to CSI, which averaged a 7.2/17 at 9 against Grey's. CBS won the 8 p.m. hour with a 5.6/15 for Survivor.

NBC was a distant third at a 3.9/10, led by ER, which won its 10 p.m. time period with a 4.8/13.

Fox continued its Idol feast-or-famine arc, averaging a 1.9/5 on an idle Idol night, led by The War at Home with a 2.3/6 at 8:30 p.m.

The CW averaged a 1.7/4. Smallville averaged a 2/5, but Supernatural could only scare up a 1.4/3.