Overnight Ratings: ABC Wins the Night
ABC won the prime time ratings Thursday night in the 18-49 demo with a 6.3 rating/16 share
on the strength of a new Grey's Anatomy, which averaged a whopping 10.2/23.
ABC won Grey's 9-10 time period easily. It also tied for first at 8-9 with Ugly Betty
(4.7/12) and for second at 10-11 with drama Men in Trees (3.9/10), though those shows were
going in opposite directions.
Betty improved from a 4.4 in its first half-hour to a 5.1/13 in its second half-hour. By contrast, Men in Trees, which inherited that huge Grey's lead-in, went from a 4.7/12 in its first half hour to a 3.1/8 in its second.
CBS was second thanks to CSI, which averaged a 6.8/16 at 8-9 behind Grey's, which has
dominated the head-to-head match.
NBC was third with a 4.3/11, led by The Office with a 5/12 at 8:30 and ER with a 5.1/13 at
10.
Fox barely edged out The CW for fourth with a 1.8/4, dragged down by the limping-toward-
cancellation The O.C. with a 1.6/4 at 9-10.
The CW got a strong performance from Smallville with a 2/5 at 8-9, tying Fox for fourth.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.