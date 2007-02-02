Overnight Ratings: ABC Wins the Night

ABC won the prime time ratings Thursday night in the 18-49 demo with a 6.3 rating/16 share

on the strength of a new Grey's Anatomy, which averaged a whopping 10.2/23.

ABC won Grey's 9-10 time period easily. It also tied for first at 8-9 with Ugly Betty

(4.7/12) and for second at 10-11 with drama Men in Trees (3.9/10), though those shows were

going in opposite directions.

Betty improved from a 4.4 in its first half-hour to a 5.1/13 in its second half-hour. By contrast, Men in Trees, which inherited that huge Grey's lead-in, went from a 4.7/12 in its first half hour to a 3.1/8 in its second.

CBS was second thanks to CSI, which averaged a 6.8/16 at 8-9 behind Grey's, which has

dominated the head-to-head match.

NBC was third with a 4.3/11, led by The Office with a 5/12 at 8:30 and ER with a 5.1/13 at

10.

Fox barely edged out The CW for fourth with a 1.8/4, dragged down by the limping-toward-

cancellation The O.C. with a 1.6/4 at 9-10.

The CW got a strong performance from Smallville with a 2/5 at 8-9, tying Fox for fourth.