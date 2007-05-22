Overnight Ratings: ABC Takes the Night With Dancing, but NBC's Heroes Scores

Thanks to the strength of Dancing with the Stars and The Bachelor, ABC won the ratings race in the 18-49 demo for Monday night, according to the Nielsen overnight ratings.

Dancing with the Stars had a 5.6 rating/15 share in the demo for the second half-hour of the competition. Riding the lead-in from Dancing, The Bachelor: An Officer and A Gentleman averaged a 4.3/11 for the 9 p.m. hour.

In second place for the evening, NBC made a comeback with 4.1 rating/11 share thanks to the highly-anticipated season finale of Heroes. Heroes pulled a 6.3/15 for the 9 p.m. hour, blowing away all competition in the timeslot.

Fox was third for the night with an overall rating of 3.8/10 thanks to steady numbers through the night, and a solid performance by 24 in the 9 p.m. hour, despite being up against Heroes.



CBS offered back-to-back episodes of Two and a Half Men which got a 3.8/9 in the 9:30 p.m. timeslot, and pulled decent ratings from CSI: Miami in the 10 p.m. hour.

The CW came in fifth with a 0.7/2 for the night.