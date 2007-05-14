Overnight Ratings: ABC Takes the Night in 18-49s

ABC won the 18-49 demo Sunday night in the Nielsen overnight ratings with a 4 rating/12 share, led by Desperate Housewives with a 6/15. But it was a closer race than usual thanks to CBS airing a three-hour Survivor from 8-11 p.m.

CBS averaged a 3.7/11 for the night, led by the second hour of Survivor, which averaged a 4.9 against Housewives.

Fox averaged a 2.6/8 for third place, led by Family Guy at 9 p.m. with a 3.5/9.

NBC was a distant fourth for the night at a 1.7 on the eve of its new schedule presentation to advertisers. It built over the two hours of theatrical Shrek from a 1.5 to at 2.4, but was hurt by a 1.2/5 from Dateline at 7-8 and a 1.5 /4 for a repeat of Thank God You're Here at 10.

The CW didn't make much of a ripple, averaging a .7/2 for a new 7th Heaven and repeats of Heaven and Top Model.