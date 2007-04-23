Overnight Ratings: ABC Takes First Place on Sunday

ABC won Sunday night, but not with the same caliber numbers from the heyday of Housewives.

ABC averaged a 3.8/10 on Sunday to win the 18-39 demo,. The network won every half hour until 10 p.m., then it tied for the top spot at 10-10:30 before giving it up to the final half hour of NBC's Apprentice Finale. Despite the high numbers, that average is down from a 4.2/11 just two weeks ago.

This week, Housewives averaged a 6/14-- good numbers, but nothing like the stratospheric heights of last year at this time.

It was a close race for the next three slots, separated by only two-tenths of a rating point.

Fox prevailed with a 2.5//7 thanks to its 8-10 p.m. lineup of Simpsons and Family Guy, even though three of the four were repeats. The repeats-- two Family Guys and a Simpson's--scored better ratings than the one original Simpsons which averaged a 3.2 to the new Simpsons 3.0

CBS nipped Nipper with a 2.3/6 to NBC's 2.2/6. CBS' top show was Amazing Race at a 2.7/8 at 8-9 p.m. NBC's best performer was The Apprentice at a 3.3/9, but its average was dragged down by a 1.4/5 for two hours worth of Dateline at 7-9 p.m.

The CW didn't make much of a dent in the demo at a .7/2, but most of its shows were repeats.