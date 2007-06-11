Overnight Ratings: ABC Takes First Place on a Slow Night

Thanks to a night where rating were eclipsed by basketball and cable finales, ABC took first place on a slow Sunday night earning a 2.4/7 with its strongest showing coming from the NBA Finals with a 3.3/9 in the final half-hour.



Fox came in second for the night with a 1.7 rating/5 share for the night. The strongest show on Fox was a re-run of The Simpsons at a 2.6/8 followed by declining ratings for the rest of the night. The Loop, the cancelled sitcom, pulled a 1.6/4 in the 9:30 p.m. hour.



In a close third place was NBC, up from the usual fourth spot, with 1.6/5. The peacocks strongest show was Dateline NBC with a 2.7/7 in its second half hour.



Fourth place for Sunday went to CBS, thanks to their broadcast of the Tony Awards which garnered only a 1.3/4.



In fifth was, as usual, with a 0.4/1 for the night.