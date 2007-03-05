Overnight Ratings: ABC Takes All

It was all ABC in the ratings race on Sunday night.



The network won every half-hour in the key 18-49 demo on its way to a 5.1 rating/13 share average for the night.

The network started strong with a 2.5 rating/8 share at 7-7:30 p.m with the first half hour of America's Funniest Home Videos. ABC peaked during the second half-hour of Desperate Housewives with a rating of 7.5/17. They closed the impressive evening with a 4.4/12 for the second half-hour of Brothers & Sisters at 10:30-11 p.m.



CBS was a distant second with a 3.9/10 in the demo for Without a Trace at 10-11 p.m. Amazing Race came in third at 8-9 p.m. behind ABC's Extreme Makeover and the Fox comedies.



Fox took third for Sunday night with a 3.1/8 in the demo, thanks to Family Guy (4.4/10) at 9-9:30 p.m. and The Simpsons (4.2/11) at 8-8:30, as well as a solid debut for Fox's new Rob Corddrey sitcom,

The Winner

(3.5/8) at 8:30-9 p.m. A second episode of The Winner at 9:30-10 p.m. averaged a 3.1/7. Winner is

the

first live-action comedy from Family Guy’s Seth MacFarlane and Ricky Blitt

.



NBC was fourth with a 2.4/6. It's top show was Deal or No Deal with a 3.3/7. NBC continued to get little production out of reality show Grease, which only averaged a 1.8/5.



The CW averaged a .9/2 for an all-repeat lineup of Reba and Next Top Model.