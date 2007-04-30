Overnight Ratings: ABC Starts and Finishes Strong

On Sunday night, viewers were more interested in videos of wacky pets and weddings gone awry on ABC'S American Funniest Home Videos than George Tenet's much-hyped 60 Minutes interview on CBS.

In fact, ABC won 18-49 demo with a 4.4 rating/13 share for the night. The network started out with a 2.4/9 for the first half-hour of America's Funniest Videos at 7 p.m. and peaked with a 6.9/18 for the last half hour of Desperate Housewives at 9:30-10 p.m.. Then, the first half-hour of Brothers and Sisters pulled a 4.7/12 and the second half-hour pulled a 4.2/12 in the demo.

Fox was a not-to-distant second place for the night in the demo led by a strong showing from Family Guy averaging a 4.1/11 at 9-9:30 p.m. Family Guy, programmed against Housewives, is the network's top show among a mix of new and repeat animated offerings. A new episode of The Simpsons was the only show to unseat ABC on Sunday night with an average of 3.6/11 at 8 p.m. leading into an episode of Extreme Makeover with a3.4/11 for its first half-hour.

CBS was third on Sunday, averaging a 2.7/8, and led by Amazing Race at a 3/9 at 8-9 p.m.

NBC was a distant fourth with a 1.7 for a lineup of Dateline NBC and a forgettable 2004 theatrical, Along Came Polly starring Ben Stiller and Jennifer Aniston.

The CW aired mostly repeats and managed a fifth-place .7/2.