Overnight Ratings: ABC Scores with Big Finales

ABC won the primetime ratings race Thursday night with a spate of season finales, including an extended Grey's Anatomy that helped the network win the 10-11 p.m. time period.

ABC topped the key 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers, with an average 5.8 rating/16 share. Grey's recorded an 8.6/22 for its finale which featured a much-hyped wedding that turned out to be a non-wedding.

The show extended about 10 minutes into the 10 p.m. hour, and it was followed by a Lost clip show that featured commentary from show executives. The Grey's-powered 10-10:30 p.m. half-hour averaged a 7.4/19 to top that half hour, dropping off sharply to a 3.4 for last place in the second half-hour.

CBS was a competitive second at a 4.4/12 average in the 18-49 demo for Thursday. The network was led by CSI's 6.1/16 at 9-10 up against Grey's.

NBC was in third with a 3.4/9 that was led by The Office, which averaged a 3.8/12 in back-to-back originals at 8-9 p.m. ER's season-ender, featuring the establishment of Stanley Tucci as a new main character, came in third at 10 p.m. behind Grey's/Lost and a repeat of CSI on CBS.

The CW was fourth with a 1.5/4 for Smallville and Supernatural.

Fox was fifth with theatrical The Day After Tomorrow, essentially conceding the night to the high-powered finales.