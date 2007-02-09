Overnight Ratings: ABC Pulls Ahead with Grey's

ABC won Thursday night in the 18-49 with a 6.5 rating/16 share demo thanks to Grey's Anatomy, while Fox was going through the post-Idol doldrums.



Grey's averaged a 10.7/25 to easily win its 9-10 p.m. time period. Ugly Betty (4.7/12) was second behind CBS' Survivor at 8-9 p.m., while Men in Trees tied with CBS' Shark for second at 10-11 p.m. with a 4.1/11, though both shows dropped from the first to the second half-hours. ER was the top rated show in the hour increased viewership.



CBS was second for Thursday night with a 5.6/14, led by Survivor with a 5.8/15. CSI averaged a 6.8/16 for a second place spot behind Grey's. ABC took a risk moving the drama opposite CBS' franchise player this season, but the move has paid off.



NBC was third for the night with a 4/10, led by The Office with a 4.4/11. Fox followed in distant fourth with a 1.8/4,. The night before, thanks to American Idol, the network got a 8.1 rating/20 share.



The CW was fifth with a 1.5/4, led by Smallville at a 1.8/5 at 8-9.



