Overnight Ratings: ABC Keeps on Dancing

Two hours of Dancing With the Stars put ABC on top of the primetime heap again. The show earned a 5.8 rating/15 share in the key 18-49 demo in the 8-10 slot, according to Nielsen overnights, down a bit from last week's premiere numbers of 6.3/16, but handily beating all other shows in its path.

The network's What About Brian earned a 3.0/8 for its season finale, coming in second in the 10-11 slot. No word yet on whether the show will be picked up for next season.

Overall, ABC notched a 4.9/13.

Fox was in second place with a 4.0/10 for Prison Break and 24.

In third place, NBC got a 3.2/8 for two hours of Deal or No Deal (a rerun in the 8-9 slot and an original episode from 9 to 10) and The Black Donnellys, which continued to under-perform in the 10-11 slot (2.3/6).

CBS was fourth with a 3.0/8 for an all-encore night (comedies and CSI: Miami).

The CW got a 1.2/3 for its comedy lineup.