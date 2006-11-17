Overnight Ratings : ABC and CBS Tie At Top

ABC and CBS tied for top honors on Thursday night in the Nielsen overnight numbers with a 5.9 rating/15 share in the 18-49 demo.

That was a move in the right direction for CBS, its first 18-49 victory or tie on the night this season. CBS also saw CSI (7.9/19) move closer--within a rating point--to the night's powerhouse, ABC's Grey's Anatomy (8.8/21) in what was one of the most anticipated scheduling moves of the new season, with ABC shifting Grey's from Sunday night to take on CBS' juggernaut franchise head-to-severed head.

Not only has that been the closest spread between the two, but for the second week in a row CSI beat Grey's in total viewers.

Meanwhile, NBC was third with its move to a two-hour Thursday night comedy block , including the shift of 30 Rock from Wednesday at 8 to 9:30 on Thursday opposite the second half of Grey's Anatomy.

But 30 Rock, at a 2.3/6, was going in the right direction. It was up from the 1.8/5 it recorded two weeks ago after a 2.1/6 the week before and a 2.3/7 the previous week. NBC averaged a 3.5/9 over the two hours of "supersize" shows with My Name Is Earl,The Office and 30 Rock --- though Rock was obviously the least rocking of the four with a 2.3/6.

Fox was a distant fourth with a 1.8/5 for back-to-back episodes of the just picked-up 'Til Death (1.8/5; 1.9/5), and The OC (1.7/4).

Fox barely edged out The CW, which drew a 1.7/4 for Smallville (2/6) and Supernatural (1.3/3).