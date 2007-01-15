Overnight Ratings: 24 Back With a Bullet

The two-hour sixth-season premiere of 24 scored in the key 18-48 demo with a 6.0 rating/13 share, boosting Fox to a second-place finish for the night, with a 4.7/11 overall (it ran back-to-back Simpsons reruns in the 7-8 slot). That's even with its debut last season, when it had the extra bonus of an NFL lead-in.

CBS was No. 1 for the night with a 7.0/16, thanks to the last hour and 20 minutes of NFL playoffs (The San Diego Chargers vs. The New England Patriots). The football score was an 11.6/28. CBS ran 60 Minutes and crime (Cold Case, Without a Trace) for the rest of the night.

ABC was third for the night with a 4.5/10. Its highest-rated show was Desperate Housewives, with a 6.8/15 in the 9-10 slot (24 got a 6.3/14 for that hour, second place in the slot).

NBC was fourth with a 2.5/6. Its AmericanIdol homage Grease: You're the One That I want dropped significantly from last week, earning just a 2.8/6 in the 8-9 slot (down from building up from 4.2/10 at 8 p.m. to a 4.5/10 at 9-9:30 p.m. up against Desperate Housewives on Jan. 7). The Apprentice was also a weak performer, coming in fourth in the 9-10 slot with a 2.8/6, proving that the Donald Trump/Rosie O'Donnell feud isn't a boon to his ratings (although it has seemed to help O'Donnell's The View). The season premiere of Crossing Jordan was third in the 10-11 slot, with a 2.1/5.

The CW earned a 1.0/2 for the night for back-to-back Reba (one repeat, one original)and 7th Heaven.