Overnight Ratings: 24 and Prison Break Rule

Fox won the prime time network ratings Tuesday night in the key 18-49 demo thanks to the one-two punch of Prison Break and 24. Neither won their time period, but combined they did well enough to give Fox the night with an average 4.8 rating/12 share vs. second-place NBC's 4.6/11.



NBC was led by Heroes, the night's highest-rated show at a 6.1/14 at 9-10, beating 24's 5.5/13. NBC also won at 8-9 with Deal of No Deal, which averaged a 4.8/12 to Fox's 4.1/11 for Prison Break.



So, head to head, NBC actually beat Fox, but because NBC programs the 10-11 hour while Fox doesn't, Studio 60's 3/8 was enough to bring the Peacock's average below that of Fox.



CBS edged out ABC for third with a 3.2/8, led by a 3.9/10 for a repeat of CSI: Miami at 10, which bested the original What About Brian on ABC (2.7/7, and a new Studio 60 (3/8) on NBC.



ABC averaged a 3.1/8 in the demo with a repeat of Wife Swap and a new Supernanny, its top show at a 3.5/8, and Brian.



The CW averaged a 1.1/3. Its top show was Everybody Hates Chris at a 1.1/3.





