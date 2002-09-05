Overbeeke upped at NBC
David Overbeeke, senior vice president, Internet business strategies for NBC TV stations, has been named executive VP and chief information officer of NBC.
He succeeds Patrick McNamee, who moves over to GE Medical Systems in Salt Lake City.
Overbeeke will continue to oversee Internet strategy for the stations division.
