Over There Laid To Rest
By Anne Becker
FX is not renewing its Steven Bochco-produced Iraq War drama Over There. After its July 27 premiere pulled in 4.1 million viewers, the show lost viewers. Its 13-episode season averaged 2.1 million viewers, according to the network.
The show, which ran Wednesdays at 10 p.m., was produced by Steven Bochco Productions and Twentieth Century Fox. FX averaged 1.1 million total viewers in prime time during October.
