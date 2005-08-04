Over There Drops, But Still Delivers

FX’s Iraq war drama Over There was down 37% in total viewership this week, earning 2.6 million total viewers Aug. 3.

That’s down sharply from the 4.1 million it earned for its premiere, according to the network.

This week’s episode recorded a 2.1 household rating and 1.5 million adults 18-49.

Nonetheless, the program was still basic cable’s most-viewed show for the day with adults 18-49, FX says. The show’s median age was 38.3, 4.8 years younger than its premiere.

The show, produced by Steven Bochco and Chris Gerolmo, revolves around a platoon stationed in Iraq and how the war affects them and their families.

FX built an audience for the premiere by leading in with the TV premiere of the Vin Diesel action flick, XXX, which earned a 1.9 rating and 2.2 million total viewers. Last night’s episode got a war-themed lead-in from Black Hawk Down, which posted a 0.8 household rating.

Over There, which airs at 10 p.m., is produced by Steven Bochco Productions and Twentieth Century Fox.

FX averaged 1.13 million total viewers in July, down 16% from last year’s July average of 1.34 million.