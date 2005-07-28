Over 4M Viewers Go Over There

FX’s Iraq war drama, Over There, earned 4.1 million total viewers in its premiere July 27 at 10 p.m. That's more than three times higher than the network's 1.2 million prime time average for second-quarter 2005.

The show, produced by Steven Bochco and Chris Gerolmo, also took in 2.4 million viewers 18-49. The series revolves around a platoon stationed in Iraq and how the war affects them and their families.

Over There's debut is tied with FX’s Rescue Me as the eighth most-viewed series premiere on ad-supported cable among total viewers. The record was set earlier this summer by TNT’s The Closer, with 7 million total viewers. (Over There is FX’s fourth original drama. The fifth, Thief, is slated to premiere next year.)

FX built an audience for the episode by leading in with the TV premiere of the Vin Diesel movie XXX, which earned a 1.9 rating and 2.2 million total viewers.

The network will re-air the premiere Saturday, July 30 at 10 p.m.; Sunday, July 31 at 11 p.m.; and Tuesday, Aug. 2 at 11 p.m.

Over There is produced by Steven Bochco Productions and Twentieth Century Fox.