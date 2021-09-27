Ovation’s Journy Channel Gets Carriage on Vizio WatchFree Plus

'Travels With Darley' is one of the shows on Ovation's Journy

Ovation TV said Monday its Journy streaming channel is available as part of Viazio’s Watchfree Plus package of free ad-supported programming.

Journy features shorts covering the intersection of travel with art and culture.

“Journy’s footprint continues to grow thanks to our exciting new distribution with Vizio,” said Will Marks, senior VP, Business Development and Digital at Ovation TV. “We are thrilled to share our exceptional programming with WatchFree+’s millions of users. As Ovation continues to add unique titles to the Journy library, SmartCast users will experience global travel and cultural experiences all from the comfort of their homes.”

WatchFree Plus is available on Vizio’s SmartCast platform.

“For years, Ovation TV has been focused on connecting audiences with the arts and entertainment they love, so we couldn’t be more pleased to welcome Journy to WatchFree Plus as Vizio strives to continue offering all of the content users want,” said Katherine Pond, VP of Business Development at Vizio. “We are excited to continue expanding our content offering on WatchFree+ with compelling content and artful storytelling like Journy’s to cater to the travel and cultural enthusiasts on SmartCast.”

Journey is now available on 300 million screens via Fire TV, Apple TV and iOS devices, plus via Roku, Xumo, Vewd, Samsung TV Plus, Vizio and Plex.