Ovation TV Set to Debut 'The Fall' on Oct. 10

Ovation TV said it will premiere season one of The Fall, starring Gillian Anderson and Jamie Dornan, on Oct. 10.

The show will be part of the network’s recently launched Mystery Alley Saturday night block.

Ovation TV will air season two of The Fall on Nov. 13. Season three will appear in the first quarter of next year.

In addition to appearing on Saturday nights, The Fall will be available on demand and via the Ovation Now app.

In The Fall Anderson, who starred in The X Files, plays a driven homicide detective, and Dornan is the serial predator she seeks in Belfast.

Ovation TV launched Mystery Alley earlier this month, with series The Code and Secret State. Ovation TV said it plans to add new content monthly to Mystery Alley and plans to triple the amount of programming it offers by year end.