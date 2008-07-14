Ovation TV to Hit the Road

Ovation TV will premiere Bonefish Grill’s: Notes from the Road, a new one-hour music series, in August.

The series will feature live performances and conversations from popular music artists who are touring the country this summer, as well as behind-the-scenes tour footage. Each episode will be shot on location at a Bonefish Grill restaurant, the series’ sponsor.

In September, episodes of Notes from the Road will also be available on XM Satellite Radio.

Notes from the Road premieres Aug. 7 at 8 p.m. (EST) with New York modern-rock band The Bravery. Upcoming episodes will feature artists such as 3 Doors Down, Josh Kelley, Gavin DeGraw, Vanessa Carlton, Ben Folds, Jason Mraz and Matisyahu.

“This exciting music series is a perfect match with our creative mission for Ovation TV,” senior vice president of programming and production for Ovation TV Kris Slava said. “It exemplifies our overall commitment to showcasing great artists, their lives and their work in an intimate, insightful, accessible and highly entertaining manner. We’re very pleased with the creative and personal depth of Bonefish Grill’s: Notes from the Road and are thrilled to present it to Ovation TV viewers.”

Each episode will also feature a weekly story dedicated to conservation foundation Ocean Trust.