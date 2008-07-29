Ovation TV Examines The Art of War

Ovation TV will examine the ways in which war has been depicted in art with The Art of War, which kicks off a week of war-related programming on the arts network beginning Aug. 17.

The programming schedule will feature classic films and documentaries, including Stanley Kubrick’s Paths of Glory and Full Metal Jacket,as well as the U.S. premiere of War Oratorio, a musical meditation on the effects of war in Afghanistan, Kashmir and Uganda.

OvationTV.com will also feature the work of award-winning photojournalist Zoriah, who was embedded with troops in Iraq and Afghanistan.

“Coming on the eve of the national political conventions where the topic of war will be front and center, The Art of War will explore the myriad of ways artists have attempted to deal with the subject,” said Kris Slava, senior vice president of programming and production for Ovation TV.

“It is one of the great pragmatic functions of art -- when weighty decisions have to be made, human beings turn to art to distill insight, understanding and even solace out of chaos and suffering,” he added. “These programming selections are certainly powerful examples of that function.”