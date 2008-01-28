Ovation TV Adds Cultural Partners

Ovation TV is partnering with a bevy of cultural institutions and organizations to develop content for the network and enhance marketing for the organizations.

Among the organizations participating: the Museum of Modern Art in New York, the Los Angeles Opera, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, the Harlem School of the Arts, the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts Institute, the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles and P.S. Arts in Los Angeles.

“We are overwhelmed that our first network partnerships have garnered support from such high-caliber and culturally relevant institutions with expertise in a variety of artistic fields,” said Charles Segars, CEO of Ovation, in a statement. “These relationships will help Ovation TV to attain our goal of making the arts accessible to viewers as never before.”

The deal gives Ovation access to a vast amount of cultural content and people who are knowledgeable about that content. In return, the local organizations get marketing at a national scale.

“Ovation TV is fulfilling our promise to our audience to help them put more of their ‘art’ into their lives every day, and to the cultural community by providing these great institutions free marketing and promotion for their content, performances and exhibitions,” said Chad Gutstein, executive vice president of Ovation, in a statement. “These partnerships, with some of the leading cultural organizations in our country, extend Ovation TV’s reach into the creative class of consumers and also fulfill one of the basic promises of cable TV -- giving back to our communities. They form the heart of Ovation TV’s strategy to provide our distributors and viewers localized content on a national platform.”

While each organization has its own agreement, they will all receive similar treatment by the network, which has produced public-service announcements for each of the partners.