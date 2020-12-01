Ovation Renews Arts Awards Initiative in Charter Markets

Actor David Oyelowo in a promo for Stand Up for the Arts

Ovation said it will again be collaborating with Charter Communications on the network’s Stand for the Arts Awards initiative.

The initiative, which recognizes local arts, cultural and educational organizations, is part of Ovation’s Stand for the Arts programs.

Ovation is contributing $50,000 to support winning arts group in five Charter Spectrum markets.

“Together with Charter, we’re thrilled to provide support to community-driven art organizations, especially in times like these when they may need it most.” said Sol Doten, senior VP, content distribution marketing at the network. “Ovation encourages everyone to advocate for arts access in their community and to enjoy and support the arts in their own way throughout the pandemic."

The winning organizations are Artes de la Rose, Ft. Worth, Texas; The Baldwin Wallace Community Arts School, Berea, Ohio; Hawai’i Arts Alliance, Honolulu; SoundBites, Columbia, S.C.; and Writers & Books, Rochester, N.Y.,

“Even in this challenging time, these five local organizations are doing meaningful work, showing how access to the arts and arts education can bring diverse communities together and enrich the lives of their residents,” said Adam Falk, senior VP, State Government Affairs at Charter. “Charter is pleased to extend this partnership with Ovation for a fourth consecutive year and support the creative work of these arts organizations, as part of our commitment to invest and improve the communities we serve.”