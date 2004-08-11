Outfoxed Scores at Box Office

The theatrical release of Outfoxed wasn't a serious contender to top Collateral or The Village. Then again, the controversial Robert Greenwald documentary debuted in just five theaters nationwide.

Outfoxed, which takes a critical look at Fox News Channel, took in $78,000 last weekend, according to Cinema Libre Distribution. The film opened in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Washington. At the Quad Cinema in New York, it posted the highest gross in the theater's 30-year history, the theater's owner said.

The film opens this weekend in Pasadena, San Jose, Calif., and Baltimore. Additional theaters will show Outfoxed in Los Angeles and New York.