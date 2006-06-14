Outdoor, Time Warner Reach Agreement

According to The Outdoor Channel, it has reached an agreement with Time Warner Cable that "preserves the bulk of its distribution."

"We are pleased to have reached an agreement with Time Warner that is expected to be beneficial to both parties in the long term,” said Perry Massie, president/CEO of Outdoor Channel Holdings, though he warned that the restoration of service would not be immediate.

“While we believe this agreement will ultimately increase our distribution on Time Warner Cable systems, we recognize that it may take a period of time for our Nielsen universe estimates to fully reflect its effects and potential benefits.”

As what Time Warner billed as a "routine assessment" of its channel lineups, it had decided to move the channel to a separate sports tier or drop the channel altogether in some key markets. It had pointed out that viewers would still be able to see similar shows on Outdoor Life Channel and ESPN2.

Outdoor Channel balked, taking out ads in Time Warner markets calling on viewers to oppose the moves and launching a Website, IWantMyOutdoorChannel.com, to keep supporters informed of developments.

