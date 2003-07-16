Outdoor rides with Tour de France
Outdoor Life Network raced to record ratings for its coverage of the Tour de
France biking event.
The cable network notched a 1.2 rating for last Sunday's telecast.
OLNhas been airing the event live and again in prime time.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.