Outdoor Ratings Soar with Bike Tour

Lance Armstrong’s record sixth Tour de France victory gave Outdoor Life Network an impressive ratings bump. On July 25, the bike race’s final stage, OLN nabbed 1.4 million viewers, the largest audience in its history.

It wasn’t just the final stage that drew viewers. Over the course of the race, OLN aired 21 live morning telecasts, and viewership grew 30% over last year's event, an average 457,000 viewers verses 352,000 last year. OLN’s viewership more than doubles when the Tour de France airs. In second quarter 2004, the network averaged 184,000 viewers in prime.