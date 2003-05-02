Outdoor execs get stripes

The Outdoor Channel has promoted three executives.

Greg Harrigan, director of ad sales, is now vice president.

Wade Sherman, VP, business development, becomes senior VP of programming.

Amy Hendrickson, VP, affiliate sales and marketing, becomes senior VP.

Outdoor credited the trio with much of the network's recent success.

For instance, under Harrigan, ad revenues increased 100 percent in

first-quarter 2003 versus the same quarter in 2002.