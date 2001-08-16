Outdoor Channel tracking partner

The Outdoor Channel's parent company has retained investment bank Bear, Stearns & Co. Inc to research possible partnership opportunities.

In a statement, Perry Massie, president and CEO of Global Outdoors Inc. said the channel has positive cash flow, but would seek a partner to help increase distribution. He said that Outdoor has added about five million subs in the last year, bringing its total to about 11 million on cable and DBS.

The channel may need help to survive in the outdoors niche. In May, Fox sold its stake in Outdoor Life to Comcast in exchange for the operator's piece of Speedvision. Meanwhile, ESPN is considering starting an outdoor channel.

- Allison Romano