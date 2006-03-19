Outdoor Channel Sounds 'Call to Arms'

The Outdoor Channel said Friday it was launching a "call to arms" newspaper ad campaign March 18 to rally viewers behind the channel.

Outdoor says it is in response to Time Warner's decision to move the channel to a separate sports tier or drop the channel altogether in some key markets.

The campaign is targeted to six markets where Time Warner is making the moves, with Nebraska going first March 18, and campaigns launching Sunday in New York, Texas, Ohio, San Diego, and the Carolinas.

In what has almost become a necessity in lobby campaigns, the channel is also launching a web site, IWantMyOutdoorChannel.com, to keep supporters informed of developments.

Maureen Huff, director of corporate communications for Time Warner Cable, would not talk specifics, but confirmed that: "As part of a routine assessment of our channel lineups, we are making changes and they will will vary division by division. We are constantly looking to deliver to consumers the most attractive programming packages at the best possible value."

She pointed out that viewers will still be able to see similar shows on Outdoor Life Channel and ESPN2.