Outdoor Channel Signs Multi-Year Renewal With Time Warner Cable

Outdoor Channel has signed a multi-year renewal with Time Warner Cable. The deal maintains the partnership between the network and the cable operator for Outdoor Channel’s standard-def and high-def channels as well as its video-on-demand programming.



“We are excited to have reached this multi-year agreement with one of our largest distribution partners,” said Tom Hornish, COO of Outdoor Channel Holdings in a statement. “This agreement enables us to continue providing our category leading content to outdoor enthusiasts nationwide as well as drive our high-definition network and video-on-demand content.”



Outdoor Channel, which offers programming on hunting, fishing, off-road sports, and adventure, is the nation’s leading outdoor TV channel. Last month the network gained carriage with several major operators. Time Warner rolled out the HD channel throughout North and South Carolina as well as various markets in the West. Comcast added the Outdoor Channel on Comcast New Mexico in some key markets and RCN has been providing the network to subscribers in major East Coast markets since June 1.



News of the renewal with Time Warner Cable comes on the heels of the network’s spring promotional push, Spring Fever 2009, a month-long campaign celebrating spring outdoor activities. The promotion, which includes prizes for registered viewers, has drawn the participation of 265 affiliates, representing more than 15 million Outdoor Channel subscribers.

