Outdoor Channel to Showcase HD

Retailers including Wal-Mart Stores Inc., Best Buy Co. Inc., Circuit City Stores Inc. and Costo Wholesale Corp. will combine two HDTV-friendly formats to help pitch TV sets to customers, courtesy of The Outdoor Channel.

The channel has signed a deal with in-store TV network Premiere Retail Networks to deliver high-definition programming to the stores nationwide. Outdoor combines sports with outdoor settings, two of the programming areas that arguably best help show off the high-resolution pictures.

Outdoor Channel will provide footage, updated weekly, from which PRN will pick the best shows with which to promote the HD sets.

