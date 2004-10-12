Outdoor Channel to Showcase HD
Retailers including Wal-Mart Stores Inc., Best Buy Co. Inc., Circuit City Stores Inc. and Costo Wholesale Corp. will combine two HDTV-friendly formats to help pitch TV sets to customers, courtesy of The Outdoor Channel.
The channel has signed a deal with in-store TV network Premiere Retail Networks to deliver high-definition programming to the stores nationwide. Outdoor combines sports with outdoor settings, two of the programming areas that arguably best help show off the high-resolution pictures.
Outdoor Channel will provide footage, updated weekly, from which PRN will pick the best shows with which to promote the HD sets.
