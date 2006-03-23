Outdoor Channel Promotes Convervation Exec
Chris Chaffin, senior director, PR and conservation, for The Outdoor Channel, has been named VP.
Chaffin is responsible for bulidng relationships with conservation agencies, outdoor groups, and sports clubs (he is a former PR and conservation director for the National Shooting Sports Foundation.
The channel boasts 26.2 million subs via cable and satellite. (Fun fact: The channel is co-owned with the Gold Prospectors Association of America.
