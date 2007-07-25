Outdoor Channel Pitches VOD Tent With TVN

Outdoor Channel has selected TVN Entertainment as the exclusive provider for encoding, asset management and distribution for Outdoor Channel's on-demand program offerings. Temecula, Calif.-based Outdoor Channel also announced that its VOD content will be available to all TVN affiliates.

"TVN is an obvious choice as a leader in the television on-demand media service arena," said Tom Hornish, chief operating officer for Outdoor Channel, in a statement. "They deliver content to virtually every on-demand distribution company in the country and will make an outstanding partner in bringing the best programming from our network to affiliates in every state."

Outdoor Channel's VOD offerings through TVN will include original shows like Ultimate Match Fishing, Adventures Abroad and Spear Gun Hunter. The network says it will also offer high-definition content on-demand.

TVN recently signed its 100th affiliate distribution partner and has launched eight exclusive VOD networks. The Burbank, Calif.-based firm also packages, distributes and manages over 3000 hours of programming each month from more than 150 content providers including major movie studios.