Outdoor Channel Extends DirecTV Carriage

Outdoor Channel Holdings renewed its carriage deal with DirecTV Thursday, one day after extending its deal with Comcast Media Center's HITS Quantum.

The Outdoor Channel will continue to be available through DirecTV's SportPak and a la carte.

Based in Temecula, Calif., Outdoor Channel Holdings did not disclose terms of the DirecTV extension other than to say that it is a multiyear deal.

It is estimated that Outdoor Channel is in 30 million U.S. subscription-TV households.