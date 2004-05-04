Outdoor Channel Adds Cable One Subs

The Outdoor Channel is getting a big boost.

The cable channel for hunters, fisherfolk and other outdoor types has struck a carriage deal with Cable One, a subsidiary of The Washington Post Co., for digital carriage on the cable multiple system operators 52 cable systems serving 720,000 subs in 19 states.

The channel reaches approximately 26 million homes via cable and satellite.

In other Outdoor news, the network plans to launch a separate high-definition service in July 2005. "Our programming is a perfect match for this new technology," said channel CEO Andy Dale in announcing the HD service.