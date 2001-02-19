Outback on top

Survivor: The Australian Outback

led CBS to weekly victories in both households and total viewers. NBC was just able to squeak out a win in the key adults 18-49 demographic for the week of Feb. 5-11, topping a rejuvenated Fox by one-tenth of a rating point.

The combination of Survivor

and a strong Monday comedy showing led CBS to a 13.5 million viewer average and a 9.2 rating/15 share in households, according to Nielsen Media Research. Survivor: The Australian Outback

finished the second week of the ongoing February sweep as the most watched program, averaging 29 million viewers and a 17.4/26 in households.