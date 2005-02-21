Ousted Apprentice Hired at CNN

Kwame Jackson flunked out on NBC’s The Apprentice, but he’s making the grade at Cable News Network. Broadcasting & Cable reported in November that Jackson -- a former stockbroker, first-season runner-up on The Apprentice and decidedly not a journalist -- was auditioning for a business-news show on CNN.

Well, CNN liked the pilot and Jackson’s actually getting the deal. CNNers characterize the show as "Inside the Actors Studio for CEOs." CNN is finalizing a deal and plans to air the show on weekends and has so far committed to 13 weeks.