Ousted Apprentice Hired at CNN
By Staff
Kwame Jackson flunked out on NBC’s The Apprentice, but he’s making the grade at Cable News Network. Broadcasting & Cable reported in November that Jackson -- a former stockbroker, first-season runner-up on The Apprentice and decidedly not a journalist -- was auditioning for a business-news show on CNN.
Well, CNN liked the pilot and Jackson’s actually getting the deal. CNNers characterize the show as "Inside the Actors Studio for CEOs." CNN is finalizing a deal and plans to air the show on weekends and has so far committed to 13 weeks.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.