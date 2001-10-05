Our digital town
Several technology companies are working together to add an interactive
dimension to PBS' upcoming 13-part series on American towns, Life
360.
A co-production of PBS, Oregon Public Broadcasting and ABC News'
Nightline, Life 360 is scheduled to debut on PBS stations Friday
night.
With the help of the tech companies, several stations will broadcast data
providing additional information on the featured towns. The data will also be
available on the Internet.
Assisting PBS will be Microsoft Corp.'s Microsoft TV, Sony Electronics Corp.,
DirecTV Inc., Chyron Corp., Triveni Digital Inc., Wavexpress, RespondTV and
Zenith Electronics Corp.
Participating noncommercial stations include WNJN-TV Trenton, N.J.; KETC-TV
St. Louis; KQED-TV San Francisco; WMVS-TV Milwaukee; KRMA-TV Denver; WGBH-TV
Boston; and WNET-TV New York.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.