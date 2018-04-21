It’s All About the ATL: Other Shows That ‘Atlanta’ Fans Love, Plus Audience Insights for the FX Hit

Season two of the Emmy-winning FX comedy Atlanta, created by and starring Donald Glover, is in full swing. We worked with Inscape, the TV measurement company with glass-level data from a panel of more than 8 million smart TVs and devices, to uncover viewership trends and find out what other shows fans of the FX hit are watching.

Of particular note is how people are consuming Atlanta: for those watching multiple episodes, they’re more likely to DVR it. This speaks to a devoted fan base that, while perhaps unavailable during the show’s broadcast slot, makes sure to catch up later — and usually within one to three days of the airdate.

But perhaps the most interesting thing we noticed is that people who watch Atlanta are more likely to watch other shows set in that city including Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta and The Real Housewives of Atlanta (also on the list: NBA Basketball and other sitcoms, new and old, including black-ish and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.) And not only that — Atlanta-viewing households are more likely to reside in Georgia.

When it came to other networks watched, Fuse, TV One, VH1 and BET topped the list.

We also worked with Inscape's partner Lotame Data Exchange (LDX), the data-management platform, to uncover Atlanta audience demographics. Here are some of the topline insights: