20th Sells FX Programming Overseas as Premium Package

The FX stable of critically acclaimed programming is being sold overseas as a premium portfolio of programming by Twentieth Century Fox Television Distribution.

The first licensees of the FX package are Group Canal+ in France, Foxtel in Australia, Sky New Zealand, HBO Espana and HBO Nordic.

The package includes first run rights to all new series like Pose, Mayans MC and Trust.

Twentieth’s licensing strategy capitalizes on the reputation FX programming has earned under CEO John Landgraf and establishes it as a marque of quality in international markets.

“By elevating the FX brand globally, we are emulating the premium cable model and providing a portfolio of series that can be programmed and marketed together to target audiences seeking the very best in scripted content,” said Gina Brogi, president of global distribution at Twentieth Century Fox Television Distribution. “FX consistently delivers top quality programming from visionary creators that attracts major stars, and earns both critical acclaim and commercial success. We are excited to have licensees recognize the incredible value we are offering by packaging the premium programming that is intrinsic to the strength of the FX brand.”

The FX oversea portfolio also includes Baskets, Better Things, Feud, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Snowfall, and You’re the Worst.

Most of the shows are produced by Twentieth Century Fox Television, Fox 21 Televisions Studios.

Twentieth, Fox and FX are all parts of 21 Century Fox that the company has agreed to sell to the Walt Disney Co.