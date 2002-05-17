Other Half gets another shot
Distributor NBC Enterprises has renewed syndicated talk strip The Other
Half for a second season in nine of the top 10 markets, representing 78
percent of the country.
Groups renewing the show are the NBC owned-and-operated stations,
Hearst-Argyle Television Inc., Gannett Co. Inc., A.H. Belo Corp., Emmis
Communications Corp., LIN Television Corp. and Raycom Media.
In the most recent sweep-to-sweep comparison (February 2002 versus February 2001), the show was up 50 percent in the women 18 to 49 demo and 29 percent in women 25 to 54.
